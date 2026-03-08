Where do you work? My Tutor, a local tutoring business right here in Dubbo.

What’s your job? I’m the Boss Lady.

Why do you Love Your Work? I love watching the kids have a light-bulb moment, and I love leading an amazing team!

Do you have a special talent? Yes, I’m a “spreadsheet extraordinaire” – I love being organised!

What’s your favourite thing to do in Dubbo with friends and family? I love visiting the zoo with our kids and waterskiing at Burrendong Dam.

What was your first paying job? My first job was at KFC.

What three things did you enjoy at school? I enjoyed playing netball, math, and food tech.

What’s your favourite meal? That would be pasta!

As a child what did you want to do when you grew up? I wanted to be a vet.