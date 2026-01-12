What can you tell us about yourself? I am a proud mother of two beautiful daughters. My husband Simon and I went to school in Dubbo and have lived here most of our lives.

What is your job? I am currently working at Whiteley Optometry as an optical dispenser, and have worked as an optical dispenser in Dubbo for the past 20 years. I have seen many changes in optical technology over the years and it has been a privilege to be at the forefront of this industry helping our community manage their eye health.

Are you involved with any local groups? I am a proud member of the Crafty Foxes, and I am also a member of a book club. My family is very involved in hockey and gymnastics.

What do you like to do in your spare time? I enjoy reading, crocheting, attempting to make sour dough, and spending time with my family.

What do you love about our region? I love the support of independent businesses and of each other. It’s easy to care for people when they care about you.

What do you think are the strengths of our region? Community spirit. The way the community of Dubbo supports one another makes me very proud to live here.

If you could give one local business a shout out, who would it be and why? Whiteley Optometry! We are a new local and independent optometry practice, run by our optometrist Eliza Whiteley. Come in and see us!