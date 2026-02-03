Providing stylish clothes for all of the women in Dubbo is the simple ambition of City Chic in the Orana Mall.

With the slogan, “World of Curves”, they are the go-to for ladies who want to look their best for any occasion, Hannah Wells explained.

“We’re a fashion store for women, and basically we lean more towards all different sizes and we’re very inclusive. We make sure we provide exactly what our customers want,” Hannah said.

“A lot of customers come in looking for certain things, many seeking plus sizes, and these we specialise in,” she added.

Their full range of clothes and accessories runs from dresses, tops, combination pants and blouses, skirts, jeans in all shapes and sizes, the classic business suit, lingerie, and casual.

Whether it’s highlighting your best features or flattering styles for your particular body shape, Hannah says it’s all about putting the shopper first.

“One thing we do best, I believe, is to form a connection with the customers, to ensure they get what suits them best.

“We make sure to fit the best clothes we can, whether they have a bit of an insecurity with their arms, with their belly, we work with them to pick outfits that they are comfortable with.”

With their summer sales only having just ended, it’s not too late to get a great bargain at their rear-of-store rack, Hannah revealed.

“Right now we have up to 50 per cent off on the back wall area of the store.

“Just come in and grab a bargain as we look to clear the decks for our autumn collection.”

With a background in retail, Hannah says that City Chic is the most welcoming and friendly workplace she has experienced in her career, a reflection of their commitment to service and assistance.

“I’ve worked in many industries and this store is one of the best I’ve ever experienced. The ladies who work here, are all so welcoming,” Hannah enthused.

“It’s one of the friendliest and nicest places I’ve ever been, absolutely!” she concluded.