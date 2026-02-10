Touring various properties is an essential part of the house-hunting process. It allows you to inspect the home’s condition, determine if it suits your needs, plan possible renovations or negotiate a better price. Maximise your visit with these tips.

Come prepared

Examine the newspaper or online ad and take note of important details like the dimensions, asking price and year of construction. Identify elements that are missing or require clarification. Prepare a list of questions to ask the owner or real estate agent so you don’t forget anything important.

Keep an open mind

Achieving your dream home may not necessarily be a case of love at first sight. You’ll likely need to visit the property to get a feel for the home’s potential and determine whether it’s right for you. Keep a positive attitude and ask yourself if a few repairs or upgrades could turn the space into the home you envision for yourself.

Take your time

Take the time to tour the entire property, including the shed and garage, and any lesser used areas such as a basement or attic. Peek under the sinks and inside the electrical box. Find out if any renovations have been done over the years. Take notes so you can gather your thoughts at the end of the tour. You may also want to check whether any amenities like public transportation, grocery stores and schools are within walking distance.

Buying a home is a complex process. To make the experience easier, hire a professional to help you every step of the way.