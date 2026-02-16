Shoppers at Orana Mall could soon be driving away in a brand-new car and with a shopping voucher from Woolies worth hundreds of dollars, thanks to a “Win a Car” promotion now underway at the centre.

The promotion marks the second time that the Orana Mall has partnered with Dubbo Automotive, reinforcing the centre’s commitment to supporting local businesses and creating engaging experiences for the Dubbo community.

Running until Friday, February 27, the promotion gives shoppers the chance to be rewarded simply for going about their everyday shopping, from weekly groceries to picking up essentials, or enjoying a coffee and snack. Entry is quick and easy, with customers able to enter online.

Centre Manager James Wall said the promotion was all about creating excitement in the centre at a different time of year.

“This promotion really brings an in-centre buzz that feels quite different to the hustle and bustle of Christmas,” Mr Wall said.

“It’s exciting to see shoppers getting involved while they’re just doing their day-to-day shopping, and it’s something that genuinely adds to the experience of being here.”

He said Orana Mall was proud to once again partner with Dubbo Automotive on the campaign.

“Working with local businesses is incredibly important to us, and it’s great to be able to collaborate again on something that gives back to our community in a meaningful way,” he said.

On top of that, there's even a $1000 shopping voucher from Woolworths to help reduce cost-of living pressures.

The winner will be drawn in the week following the promotion’s close. For full details on how to enter, shoppers can visit www.oranamall.com.au