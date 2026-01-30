Central West Orana Renewable Energy Zone and its impact on locals, financial accountability; relations with state and federal governments, and a good functioning chamber, are the major issues Dubbo councillors see for the year ahead in the region.

Below is a summary of comments from our elected representatives who responded to requests from 'Dubbo Photo News', offering readers their views of what subjects they see dominating local government in 2026.

Mayor, Cr Josh Black

"The biggest issue for 2026 for the Dubbo Regional Council area is how to do more with less in order to avoid the huge rate increases that many other councils have implemented.

“The latest statewide council survey showed that the 'cost shift' from state and federal governments onto local councils is $450 per ratepayer. That is, funding services that were previously funded/provided by those governments, but the burden now falls on ratepayers/council.

“Other focus areas include doing core business well in the provision of services; renewable energy projects and the impact of those on the community; advocating for increased homelessness services; ensuring that projects are delivered within budget; finalising the new Dubbo saleyards master plan; the Duke of Wellington Bridge repair project; and continuing the conversations with the State Government for them to clean up their PFAS [forever chemicals] contamination of the aquifer that runs under Ollie Robbins Oval."

•••

Cr Shibli Chowdhury

“We are in public office and have to seek to do more and more for the public, that’s our role. In this, we should be seeking to work better with the state and federal governments to improve people's lives and livelihoods.

“The renewable energy projects in the region, and how they are impacting local communities, are one of my major concerns, this is an area in which we have to get better at how we serve the local community.”

•••

Cr Jen Cowley OAM

“For me, the issues that are of most importance are about what comes to me from the community.

“This year, we will continue to take attention on the impact of the REZ (Central West Orana Renewable Energy Zone) and how it affects our communities and our residents.

“Our roads and the development of our villages, and things that pertain to the environment — trees and urban renewal, things that affect our people — are also of central concern.

“We’ve so far been very united as a council body, and I’d like to see that continue with robust and respectful debate, but also to be unified and cohesive.”

•••

Cr Mathew Dickerson

“One of the things I think is important is to take advantage of the present on our doorstep in the form of the renewable energy zone (REZ) with outcomes to maximise the benefits from renewables in the region.

“Financial sustainability is also important for projects like the proposed Wiradjuri Cultural and Tourism Centre, which is not just about Aboriginal culture, but would also be great for tourism.

“We’ve already got the state and federal grants and have to fund part of it ourselves to maybe $3–4 million, but some councillors are concerned over the cost.

“Council has already had to hand back money for a foreshore grant; it’s so hard to get these grants, and then to hand the money back, is not a great look.

“You go to any local government conference and sustainability is the number one issue, so if we get the money, we should use it.”

•••

Cr Richard Ivey

“I suppose it’s an old hackney phrase but I really want the community to get better outcomes on the renewable transition than what we seem projected to get now.

“While council has no legislative power to say ‘you must pay X dollars’, we can make more noise, and councils have been getting better outcomes on this issue lately.

“The figure of about $1150 return to the community per megawatt of power generated from these projects, was actually the result of lobbying by Dubbo Council.

“But the amount coming into communities is only about 1 per cent of the overall cost of the projects, and that is not enough and should be higher.”

•••

Cr Kate Richardson

“The renewable energy fight keeps going, doesn’t it? I’m not anti-renewable, they have their place, but just not on prime farmland. Also, all our different power sources should work in harmony with each other.

“While we don’t have any legislative power over these projects, if we make enough noise, then, yes, they will look to the concerns of the residents.”

•••

Cr Pam Wells

“Pretty much the standard things that I’ve been trying to achieve for a time in West Dubbo, with a focus on parks for kids and possibly a water park. As well as getting the Wiradjuri Tourism Centre off the ground and to finally turn a sod on this project.

“Another thing is the new ‘Code of Meeting Practice’, where we now have to have all briefings to councillors, in front of the community, with no more private briefings.

“I also hope we can work with cohesion and get on with the job of serving the community.”

•••

Cr Matt Wright

“Obviously, one issue is the new GM (general manager) and getting to know the new appointment.

“Major concern, like a lot of locals, is the REZ (Renewable Energy Zone); this is one of the issues that is frustrating people.

“Many of the developments are not actually REZ projects, and we’re seeing community fatigue over the number of these that are being developed in the region.

“We’re talking about renewable energy projects that are approved by the State Government, but are not tapping into the new energy lines, they’re tapping into the existing grid and just selling the power on the grid.

“There’s supposed to be a strict requirement over what can go ahead, but we’re seeing an abundance that are getting a little too close to residential or planned residential areas, and that’s unfortunate.

“It will be an interesting year, anyway, and we’ll see how it goes.”