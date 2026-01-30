Part animal show, bush reminisce, and country musical performance, it’s not easy to describe Tom Curtain’s eclectic Katherine Outback Experience live show.

Whatever you call it, his current 'Here’s To You' tour is a unique entertainment event coming to Geurie Campdraft Ground this Friday, January 30.

With more than 12 million streams, two Golden Guitar Awards, and a reputation for drawing crowds larger than many of the small towns and villages he visits, this is Curtain’s 10th consecutive national tour.

This year sees him travelling with a menagerie of eight horses, 12 working dogs, four goats, three musicians, and Pumpkin the pony, weaving its way through regional NSW promoting his latest Golden Guitar-nominated album, 'Here’s To You'.

The tour showcases real horse training and working dog demonstrations, entwined with humorous bush tales, followed by two hours of live music, with songs from Curtain’s chart-topping album along with performances by fellow artists Laura Frank, Chris Matthews, Nick Morrissey, and Melanie Gray.

“Our shows are raw and real, no two are the same because the animals have their own personalities, so it’s unpredictable, funny, and heartfelt,” Curtain revealed.

Beyond the stage, he is an official ambassador for the Dolly’s Dream charity, and regularly visits schools across regional Australia while on tour, speaking with students about kindness and looking out for one another.

Following the death of Amy “Dolly” Everett, Curtain wrote the song 'Speak Up' which reached No. 1 on the Australian iTunes chart. The song, and related merchandise, has helped raise more than $100,000 to support anti-bullying education and resources for children in regional Australia.

Curtain has since expanded that work through his debut children’s book 'Snow Speaks Up' extending those messages beyond his classroom visits with five dollars from each book sale donated directly to Dolly’s Dream.

“When we visit schools, I sing songs, share stories, and get kids involved. It's about showing them it’s OK to step outside your comfort zone and to look out for each other,” Curtain said.

“The book carries that same message in a fun way, using our animals as characters,” he added.

Over the past decade, the Katherine Outback Experience has grown from a small act with just one horse, two dogs, and a swag, into a large-scale production beloved by families, often bringing three or four generations together on the dance floor.

“Some of the most rewarding moments are when people come up after a show with tears in their eyes, thanking us for bringing joy to their town,” Curtain revealed.

“It’s more than entertainment, it’s about giving people a night out, a reason to reconnect, and a reminder that they’re not alone,” he concluded.