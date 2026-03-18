Where do you work? Farmers Bake Place, Dubbo.

What’s your job? I’m shop manager/barista.

Why do you Love Your Work? So many reasons – the great teamwork, our yummy products, I love making coffees, but mostly seeing our customers and clients smile!

What’s the best thing to do to relax? A long bubble bath or colouring-in.

What’s your favourite thing to do in Dubbo with friends and family? I love visiting the zoo and catching up at local pubs or restaurants for lunch. There are so many great locations to grab a feed.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go? Egypt, to view the pyramids. Definitely!

What was your first paying job? Pizza Runners (Wellington), where I worked my way to manager.

What are three things you enjoyed at school? Sports – I loved to compete in all sport teams and carnivals; art classes; and my friendships.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years' time? Good question... hmm... throwing a milestone party and enjoying life, relaxed with close family and friends.

As a child what did you want to do when you grew up? I wanted to be pre-school teacher or hairdresser.