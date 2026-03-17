With the Western Plains Cultural Centre’s (WPCC) HomeGround program focussing on new and emerging artists, Cowra-based Linda Chant is the latest creator currently displaying her work under this innovative and inclusive initiative.

Linda herself said that her exhibition, entitled “Daydream”, is a response to the idea that a window can become “a transportive portal to daydreams”.

“The works are figurative and abstract, reflecting the way our thoughts are fluid, flowing in and out of reality and emotional terrain,” Linda explained.

The HomeGround program focuses on emerging artists seeking to expand their skills and practice who would benefit from the experience of working alongside curatorial staff within a professional gallery, council’s curator, Natasha Lunniss, revealed.

“The HomeGround program has provided Linda with the opportunity to work closely with the curatorial team to develop confidence in her practice this exhibition,” Natasha said.

“This program has allowed her to share her work boldly and authentically with wider audiences, whilst allowing her to define how she would like to grow as an artist,” she added.

Linda Chant started as a visual arts teacher before becoming a full-time practising artist. Her exhibition features abstract and figurative paintings on canvas, wood and paper that explore how imagination and emotion shape how we see the world around us.

HomeGround is a professional development program sponsored by Wingewarra Dental and Orana Arts, with Linda showcasing her exhibition at the WPCC until mid-June.