The Dubbo RSL Club Group has recently joined the “Escape Bags” initiative, joining more than 2000 businesses across Australia that also supply the dignity bags and adding its voice to strengthen local support services for those in need.

Launched in 2020, Escape Bags offer comfort, dignity, and immediate support to individuals and families escaping domestic and family abuse.

The discreet, thoughtfully packed bags provide practical assistance during times of crisis. Available in two variations – “Parent and Child” and “Single Adult” – the non-gendered bags contain high-quality essential items such as wipes, toothbrushes, deodorant and nappies.

Each bag aims to ensure recipients have access to basic necessities as those in need transition to safety.

Escape Bags can be collected from Dubbo RSL Club’s front counter. The club also maintains a donation box, inviting patrons and community members to contribute and support those impacted by domestic and family violence.

Dubbo RSL Human Resources Manager Lisa Pilon said the initiative aligns closely with the club’s commitment to community wellbeing.

“We want our Club to be known as a safe and trusted hub for Dubbo – a place where people can seek support, connection and guidance when they need it most,” Lisa said.

“This initiative complements our Club’s Purple Friday campaign, which highlights the importance of standing together against domestic violence.

“Domestic and family violence is an issue that affects too many in our community and we feel strongly about taking action and being a visible, trusted hub where support is accessible when it’s needed most,” she added.

Each Friday, staff wear bright purple shirts to raise awareness and show solidarity in saying no to domestic and family violence. The club hopes its continued efforts will expand support services and provide further assistance to those affected.

Community members are encouraged to get involved by donating to the Dubbo RSL Escape Bags initiative or spreading awareness about it, helping to create a safer and stronger Dubbo for all. Further information can also be obtained from the Escabags website at https://www.escabags.org.