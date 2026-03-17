Australian Red Cross Lifeblood presented the NSW Police Force with the 'perpetual trophy' for the top Lifeblood team in 2025 earlier this month, which made 183 donations.

"NSW Police helped save up to 549 lives in Dubbo in 2025," said Lifeblood relationship manager Brian Bruce.

Acting Superintendent Kellie Ward and Sergeant Ian Hobden accepted the trophy at a presentation on Tuesday, March 3 at the Dubbo Lifeblood centre in Darling St.

The close of 2025 saw record breaking blood donations in Australia, with the largest number of blood donors recorded in over a decade at 600,000 nationally.

More than 14,000 donation teams also registered to donate blood and plasma, including 233 in Dubbo, laying down arms to provide a third of Australia’s blood supply. Over 9000 lives have been saved by Lifeblood teams donating blood in Dubbo during 2025, Brian said.

“Thank you for responding to all our calls in 2025, and ensuring that thousands of cancer patients, new mums, road and accident victims, and many other seriously ill Australians, have continued to get the blood that they need,” Brian said.

With the need for plasma continuing to grow in Australian hospitals, Lifeblood is encouraging more local groups to sign-up to saving lives together. The organisation is calling for donations of plasma, as well as O negative blood type, used in emergency situations.

Well done to the NSW Police and all those who joined them in donating blood locally.