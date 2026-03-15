Dubbo Regional Council held two special ceremonies on Monday, February 23, welcoming more than 50 new Australians from a variety of cultures and backgrounds who took the oath of citizenship.

The events took place at the Western Plains Cultural Centre, a fitting location to celebrate those newest citizens who have chosen to call Australia – and the Dubbo region – home.

Mayor Josh Black and a number of councillors attended the ceremonies, as well as Dubbo electorate MP Dugald Saunders and Upper House duty member for the Dubbo electorate, Stephen Lawrence MLC.

"Each conferee that I spoke to had been 10-plus years (one person was 17 years) getting to this point," the mayor commented on social media.

"Australia became a better place yesterday. A whole lot of new Australians took the oath of citizenship in Dubbo," Mr Lawrence added on his social media, talking about the event.

Mr Saunders and Mr Lawrence said it was a huge privilege to attend the ceremonies as guests of the mayor.

Dubbo Photo News photographer Ken Smith stopped by and captured some of the action from what was a very busy afternoon for Dubbo Regional Council.

Congratulations to our newest Australian citizens, and welcome!