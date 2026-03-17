The Dubbo Bridge Club has once again demonstrated its community spirit, hosting its annual fundraiser in support of Can Assist Dubbo.

Organised by Denise Gough and supported by over 80 bridge players, the event raised a significant donation for the local branch of Can Assist, the cancer support network.

The successful day highlighted the strong community backing for the organisation and its vital work. Established in 2002, Can Assist Dubbo services a large area from Bourke, Cobar, Coonamble, Dubbo, Gilgandra, Lightning Ridge, Trangie, Nyngan, Walgett, Warren, Wellington and everywhere in between.

The Dubbo branch has helped ease the burden of cancer for over 900 locals, and aims to lessen the inequities distance creates for cancer care and treatment for rural communities. The local branch is run by a dedicated team of volunteers who provide financial support for those undergoing cancer treatment. Every dollar donated remains and is used in the local region and goes towards helping patients with costs involved in medical expenses, pharmacy expenditures, accommodation and other associated overheads.

This year’s "bridge day" was held on Friday, February 27. A morning of friendly competition was followed by lunch catered by Can Assist volunteers. The Dubbo Bridge Club and Can Assist Dubbo extended their thanks to everyone who attended and to the volunteers whose efforts made the event possible.