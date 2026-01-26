Locals and visitors have just a few more days to visit Fresh Arts Inc's Helping Hands Across Our Land exhibition at the Royal Flying Doctor Service Visitor Experience Centre (RFDS VEC), Dubbo.

After an exciting few weeks delighting people of all ages, the exhibition remains open until Thursday, January 29, so get in quick if you haven't stopped by because it's free and open to everyone.

Fresh Arts' publicity officer Annette Ferguson said a unique factor of the exhibition, which showcases the wonderful community spirit of rural life and the many ways in which we lend a helping hand in daily life, is that each day a different artist-in-residence is at work at the exhibition.

From paramedics, police, tradesmen and firefighters to family, friends, neighbours and community groups, the exhibition highlights that community thrives on the many helping hands that share skills and support. Fresh Arts Members bring to life the literal and figurative act of helping hands across the vast land in a variety of media including acrylics, oils, watercolour, sculpture, ceramics, mixed media and more.

"This is our third exhibition held in conjunction with the RFDS VEC, and it’s set to be just as successful as the previous Colours of the Outback in 2024 and Colours of the Land Downunder in 2025," she said.

As well as the daily artist-in-residence, kids will enjoy an "I Spy" game and can book to attend the next children's workshop on Wednesday, January 28, from 10am to 12pm, just before the exhibition closes.

Mayor Josh Black and Stephen Lawrence MLC officially opened the exhibition at a very well attended morning tea at the RFDS VEC on Saturday, January 3, which Dubbo Photo News also attended.

Stephen Lawrence commended Fresh Arts Inc and the RFDS on the collaboration’s contribution to strengthening communities and bringing people together to showcase local culture.

Attendees also heard from Michelle Wishart, RFDS VEC Manager, who highlighted that this exhibition is a celebration of connection, care, resilience and community – values that sit at the heart of the RFDS.

"RFDS flight nurse Lydia Mules gave us an insightful look into what the ‘non-TV version’ of a flight nurse does in their role," Annette explained.

"Lydia's talk was rather drowned out by an RFDS flight delivering a patient on the tarmac next to us! Then she received a call to attend a real-life emergency – a retrieval out of Dubbo. Kudos to Lydia and all the staff at RFDS for excelling in such an important frontline job," she added.

Nicole Johnston from RFDS Dubbo Support Group engaged the audience with her knowledge and history of the start-up of the RFDS in Dubbo and highlighted that all funds raised stay within the local region because this is very important to the community.

"Fresh Arts member Jayne Hutty thanked the exhibition committee – Kerrie Bollard, Nicky Dakin, Scott Feringa, Susy Yaghjian and Lyndal McRae – who worked incredibly hard to make this exhibition happen on the back of our previous Masters Inspired exhibition which ran throughout December," Annette said.

"Jayne also acknowledged our members and their dedication in always stepping up to contribute their work."

The local arts organisation has been around for over two decades and continues to thrill the community with member talent.

Jayne told those gathered: “Fresh Arts came about 22 years ago to bring local artists together to develop their professional practice and exhibit their work. The Fresh Arts mantra is about friendship, supporting one another’s endeavours, sharing skills and giving back to the community like we are here today.”

For more details about the exhibition at the RFDS VEC, 21 Judy Jakins Drive, and how to book to attend the children's workshop, follow Fresh Arts Inc on social media.

Enjoy our photos of the launch on January 3, taken by Ken Smith.