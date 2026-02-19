In recent Thumbs Up columns, we've been hearing about several instances of good Samaritan "mystery shoppers" who have committing random acts of kindness by stepping in to pay for the groceries of shoppers at local supermarkets.

People of all ages have reported being the recipients of this goodwill act, and we'd love to find out more about the good Samaritans behind it and why they do what they do.

Are you one of the "mystery shoppers" spreading goodwill and cheer in Dubbo with your random acts of kindness? Reach out and drop us a line. You can remain anonymous, if you wish.

Dubbo Photo News thinks you deserve a huge Thumbs Up!