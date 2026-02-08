Artists in residence are a concept often associated with prestigious universities and colleges, but now South Dubbo Public School, is getting in on the act.

Last year announcing the launch of its very own program, a leading local musician and educator has now been revealed as its inaugural appointee starting Term One 2026.

Leading the first residency is Paul Young, who is CEO of the Macquarie Conservatorium, as well as being an accomplished pianist and musical director with extensive experience across Australia’s leading performing arts institutions.

Helping capture the inaugural year of the residency, is Andrew Parsons from the Andrew Parsons Media Group (APMG), a media specialist with nearly four decades’ experience here and overseas. Andrew will work closely with the school to produce a short documentary film celebrating the “voices, journeys, and achievements” of students throughout the residency.

The program aims to see professional artists working directly with students to inspire creative expression, confidence, and artistic skill across the school and reflects the school’s strong belief in the “transformative power” of the arts, Principal Sharon Allman explained.

“This Artist in Residency Program gives our students the rare opportunity to learn alongside professional artists who are deeply connected to our local community,” Ms Allman said.

“It allows creativity to flourish, builds confidence and helps students see what is possible when passion and learning come together,” she added.

Paul has previously held senior roles at Knox Grammar, Redlands, The Scots College, McDonald College of Performing Arts and Calvary Christian College, and brings a career that spans education, performance and creative leadership.

He has also toured extensively throughout Asia, Europe, and the United States, performing with local and international artists and companies and has contributed to major productions including “Wicked”, “Miss Saigon”, and “Las Vegas”, collaborating with some of Australia’s most respected musical directors.

Throughout the year, all K–6 students at Dubbo South Public School will participate in fortnightly singing sessions with Paul during their creative arts lessons.

In addition, students identified as “high potential and gifted” in the creative arts will be offered advanced learning opportunities and enrichment experiences designed to nurture emerging talent.

“Dubbo South Public School is fortunate to be partnering with two passionate local artists who are committed to sharing their skills and knowledge with young learners, strengthening the connection between the school and the local creative community,” Ms Allman concluded.

Looking ahead, Dubbo South Public School hopes to expand the program throughout the year to include additional artist residencies across a range of creative disciplines, further strengthening opportunities for collaboration, imagination and artistic discovery.

The School is also keen for other local creatives who may want to apply for future work with the School and its students. For more information, call South Dubbo on 6882 2529.