Against the sails of the Sydney Opera House and before a captivated audience, young voices from regional NSW rose in a moment of breathtaking power and possibility.

Over the weekend of December 20-21, Moorambilla Voices’ young performers shone on one of the world’s most iconic stages and delivered performances of extraordinary confidence, artistry and pride – a resounding statement of what regional young people can achieve when they are instilled with belief and opportunity.

For these young artists, the experience was life-changing. Many were visiting Sydney (and the Opera House itself) for the very first time. Yet, they performed with assurance and depth beyond their years, carrying with them the landscapes, stories and communities that shaped them.

Their presence on the Monumental Steps was not only a musical triumph, but a powerful affirmation that creativity from the bush belongs at the centre of Australia’s cultural heart.

For more than 20 years, Moorambilla Voices has unlocked the potential of regional and remote young people through creativity, culture and connection. This weekend just before Christmas marked one of the organisation’s most significant milestones, as the MAXed OUT Ensemble demonstrated the profound impact of long-term artistic investment in young regional lives.

The ensemble proudly represented communities across Baradine, Cobar, Collarenebri, Coonabarabran, Coonamble, Dubbo, Eumungerie, Gilgandra, Glen Innes, Hanging Rock, Kootingal, Narromine, Peak Hill, Tamworth, Tottenham, Trangie and Wongarbon; places whose voices are rarely heard on stages of this scale, yet rang out with clarity, strength and joy.

Alongside their live performances, the young singers completed the recording of Moorambilla Voices’ fifth album featuring original works by leading Australian composers, including a deeply moving work by Barkindji singer-songwriter Nancy Bates. The recording captures not only musical excellence, but the emotional depth and cultural storytelling that sits at the core of Moorambilla’s artistic vision.

The weekend culminated in a spectacular massed-choir performance on the Monumental Steps, as Moorambilla’s young artists were joined by hundreds of adult choristers from across Sydney. Together, they created a moment of shared celebration – generations united by song, community and hope – transforming the Opera House forecourt into a living expression of belonging and collective joy.

The events were presented by Sydney Opera House in association with Moorambilla Voices and supported by the City of Sydney. Moorambilla Voices thanks the Sherry-Hogan Foundation, Matthew Allen and Heidi Forbes, Helen Lynch AM and Helen Bauer and the Skrzynski Foundation for their generous support of this project.

As Moorambilla approaches its 21st anniversary, the organisation looks forward with pride and purpose, committed to ensuring many more young regional voices continue to rise, be heard and are able to soar.