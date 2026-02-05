Australia! What other country on earth would feature “yabby racing” – among other exotic local sports – to help celebrate its national day?

That’s only some of the fun they had last Monday as Stuart Town held its inaugural Australia Day for the tight-knit community 25 minutes south of Wellington.

Freed from civic duties for both Wellington and Dubbo, which held their Aus Day celebrations on Sunday, January 25, Mayor Josh Black, Deputy Mayor Philip Toynton, and Cr Lukas Butler all the made the trek out to the “Stumblereena” awards covering Stuart Town, Mumbil, and Euchareena.

Mel Howard was one of a dozen residents who received awards at the official ceremony for her work including helping relaunch the local preservation society and restoring the Rural Transaction Centre.

“This was the first one we’ve ever had, and I received a Community Achievement Award for ‘a bit’ I’ve done in the town,” Mel revealed.

“We included Mumble and Euchareena as well, with 14 awards at the ceremony starting at 8am, with a motorbike show on from about 10,” she added.

Village citizen of the year awards also went to Jamie Howard of Stuart Town, Peter Wykes of Euchareena, and Hazel Keogh of Mumbil, with Sheree Robertson winning the Stumblereena award covering all three villages.

The pub, now bearing the village’s original name made famous by AB “Banjo” Patterson’s comic poem about a courageous country lad taking-on city spivs at a barber shop in the 1890s, was also the centre of much keen competition.

“All Australia Day at the Ironbark Inn, we had some light-hearted events to entertain locals and visitors,” Mel explained.

“This included yabby racing, a pie-eating competition, as well as dunny-roll throwing, it was all a good laugh!”

“Yabby racing” at the Ironbark Inn was among the fun as Stuart Town celebrated Australia Day.

The born-and-bred, dinky-di local also revealed to Dubbo Photo News that her maiden name has a uniquely-Australian origin as well.

“Mel is short for ‘Melba’, but I wasn’t named after the famous Australian opera singer (Dame Nellie Melba),” she explained.

“I was actually born on Melbourne Cup Day in 1963, and my mother thought she’d name me after the race!”