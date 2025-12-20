Storms severe enough to down trees and trigger outages and flash floods are set to follow the scorching days and sweltering nights currently impacting eastern Australia.

The heatwave, which has delivered 40-degree-plus temperatures across a wide swathe of South Australia, Victoria, NSW and Queensland, will persist until Monday, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

While the coastal southeast was enjoying some relief on Saturday, inland NSW and Queensland were sizzling, with Walgett expected to hit 42C and several centres further north likely to make 41.

However near-record overnight temperatures would probably create just as much discomfort, senior meteorologist Angus Hines said.

Sydney's night time low into Monday would be about 24 degrees, he said, while Newcastle's would be 25C and Brisbane might get down to 23.

"But that's going to be about 6am when we finally drop to that temperature," he cautioned.

"Imagine at 10 or 11 o'clock at night and you're trying to get to sleep. It's probably going to be more like 28 or 29 degrees."

But it's not just heat that is making things unpleasant.

"We have got the potential for some significant stormy weather as well over the course of a couple of days," Mr Hines said.

Northern Victoria, inland NSW, the ACT and southern Queensland were bound to cop patchy storm activity on Saturday.

And then things were likely to be less hit and miss and more scary.

A cold front approaching from the Great Australia Bight is expected to deliver an unbroken band of rain across Victoria, NSW and Tasmania.

With it will come the widespread risk of severe thunderstorms and the chance of extreme conditions mostly west of Canberra.

"This could bring some strong winds, which may bring down trees and cause power outages," Mr Hines warned.

"It could bring some large hail, which can damage cars, damage houses and windows and potentially damage crops.

"It could bring some heavy rainfall, especially on Sunday, which may lead to flash flooding, and the potential is there for some river level rises as well."

Forecast maximum temperatures for Sunday include Brewarrina 40, Nyngan and Dubbo 39, Parkes 36, and Orange 30.