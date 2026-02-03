Dubbo resident Glen Stockings brought this historic photo – and the interesting tale attached to it – to us at Dubbo Photo News to share with readers.

Taken sometime between 1959 and 1960 at Chippendale, the Gilgandra property belonging to Glen’s aunt, the late Mrs Una Kilby, the photo features a “tiger quoll”, which may also be known as a “western quoll” or “spotted tail quoll”.

“She had been losing chooks and had been blaming a fox,” Glen told Dubbo Photo News.

“Soon after, she heard a racket in daylight hours and went out to find this quoll. She killed it with a shovel,” he added.

“The next morning, her sons took the quoll to her brother – my father, the late Bill Hockings – and he propped it up and took this photo.”

Now 76, with aunt Una and his beloved dad long gone, Glen found the photo recently and it brought back many memories.

“I used to live in Gilgandra on the property next to aunt Una,” he said.

“I used to go spotlighting at night after this but didn’t see any more quolls.”

From his research, Glen said the spotted-tail quoll is the second largest carnivorous marsupial in Australia. The Tasmanian Devil is the largest.

“There are four species of quoll in Australia and all have the noticeable, characteristic snout, big canines and hairy tails,” he said.

“The pattern of white spots continues to the tail, the only species where this happens,” Glen added.

Have you seen any quolls around Gilgandra? Drop us a line.