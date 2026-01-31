The State Government has approved the first new critical minerals and high-tech metals project of its term, clearing the way for a major copper mine in Western NSW that is expected to create hundreds of regional jobs and strengthen the state’s renewable energy supply chain.

Aeris Resources’ Constellation Project will be developed near the existing Tritton Copper Mine between Nyngan and Cobar, providing a new source of high-quality copper ore to support the long-term sustainability of the Tritton Copper Operations.

Copper is one of five priority metals under the NSW Critical Minerals and High-Tech Metals Strategy, reflecting its essential role in solar panels, electric vehicles, data centres and advanced electrification as the global economy shifts towards net zero.

The Constellation Project includes an open-cut pit and underground mine, with expected average production of about 500,000 tonnes of copper ore a year. Construction is expected to start soon, with operations scheduled to begin before the end of the year, pending completion of construction.

The project is forecast to create around 125 jobs during construction, including 90 roles at the mine, and up to 255 jobs during peak operations, including 178 ongoing operational positions. Over its anticipated 16-year life, the mine is expected to contribute about $42 million in royalties to the people of NSW.

NSW Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Paul Scully said the approval marked progress for both clean energy and regional employment.

“This is approval is another step forward for NSW’s clean energy transition. And expands the state’s role in global critical minerals supply chains,” Mr Scully said.

NSW’s copper industry has grown strongly in recent years, with production increasing by a third over the past three years, and the state’s 15 major metals and critical minerals mines now employ about 6000 people, mostly across the Central West and Far West.