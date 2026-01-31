A twilight event was held in Wellington’s Cameron Park on Sunday, January 25, 2026 to recognise Australia Day and encourage inclusivity among the community.

The event was emceed by Dubbo Regional Council's Cr Adam Ryan, with a Welcome to Country by Ray Peckham, and an address by Wellington’s Australia Day Ambassador Michael Quach.

Mark Griggs was named as Wellington’s 2026 Citizen of the Year, with Teresa Johnson named as Wellington’s 2026 Senior Citizen of the Year.

The 2026 Young Sportsperson of the Year was Evie Whiteley, while the Maranatha Gunya Fete was named as the 2026 Community Event of the Year. Community Service Awards were given to Ruth Haynes, James Pratt, Emmalee Holmes, and Carl Mackander.

Dubbo Mayor Josh Black said it was great to see these outstanding citizens recognised.

“The Australia Day committee faced a challenging task this year in selecting the recipients of these awards," he said.

“We are grateful for the efforts of both the nominees and those who took the time to nominate them.

Congratulations to everyone, and thank you for your dedication to our community,” Clr Black said.

