Narromine Shire Council implemented EXTREME water restrictions early on Friday evening, January 30, following the critical failure of a raw water bore pump servicing the town. The water emergency is a critical escalation from level two restrictions introduced by the council at new year.

A back-up bore has been brought online, however, this water source is only providing approximately 70 per cent of normal supply capacity, the council announced in a statement issued late on January 30.

"Combined with low reservoir levels following the recent heatwave, council is unable to maintain normal water supply without immediate conservation measures. As a result, Council is implementing EXTREME water restrictions effective immediately," the statement continued.

"These restrictions will remain in place until Monday, February 2, or until further notice, subject to system recovery and reservoir levels."

Extreme water restrictions include:

• No garden watering

• No filling of swimming pools

• No washing of vehicles

The community is asked to observe these restrictions during the water emergency.

"Water quality has not been impacted, and the town water supply remains safe and healthy to drink and use," the statement indicated.

Repairs to the failed bore pump will commence on Saturday, January 31.

"Council staff are working to restore full supply capacity as quickly as possible and will continue to monitor reservoir levels closely."

Updates will be issued as the situation develops, the statement concluded.