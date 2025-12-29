Acting on intelligence of high-volume sales of prohibited tobacco products from a local business premises, officers from Gilgandra Shire Council, with support from NSW Police and NSW Health, conducted a coordinated inspection on Thursday, December 18, and searched the business located on Warren Road, Gilgandra.

During the operation, investigators discovered a quantity of prohibited tobacco, prohibited vape modules, packaged loose tobacco commonly known as ‘chop-chop’ and digital electronic scales. It was also discovered that persons associated with the business were utilising the premises illegally as their principal place of residence, posing a serious threat to public health and safety.

All seized items are now in the custody of authorities for further examination.

At the conclusion of the joint operation, an ‘Emergency Stop Use’ order was issued to the employees present on site, as well as the registered owners of the premises, barring any further use or occupation of the premises.

Gilgandra Shire Council can confirm that evidence is being reviewed, with the laying of charges being considered against both the employees located on site, and the owners of the business in relation to identified alleged offences.

Council reiterates its commitment to supporting NSW Police and NSW Health efforts to eradicate illegal tobacco retailing in the region. The unlawful sale and distribution of prohibited tobacco impacts local amenity and poses significant risks to community health.

Anyone with information regarding the illegal sale of tobacco products is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Information provided will be treated confidentially.