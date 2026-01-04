NSW recyclers have returned 15 billion bottles, cans and cartons through the state’s Return and Earn scheme, delivering more than $1.5 billion in refunds and marking a major milestone for recycling and litter reduction across the state.

Return and Earn stations are located at most major centres across the Central West including Orange, Bathurst, Dubbo, Wellington, Narromine, Gilgandra, Molong, Warren Peak Hill, Parkes, Forbes and Dunedoo.

The tally has climbed from 14 billion to 15 billion containers in less than six months, highlighting strong community participation since the scheme was launched in December 2017.

The environmental benefits are significant, according to the state government, with energy savings equivalent to powering 204,750 homes for a year, water savings equal to 35,186 Olympic swimming pools, and carbon emissions reductions comparable to taking nearly 1.1 million cars off the road annually.

Return and Earn has also supported charities and community groups, generating more than $91.5 million in donations and hosting fees since 2017. Jeans for Genes is the latest major partner, aiming to raise $200,000 through container refunds to fund research into children’s genetic conditions.

Preparations are underway to expand the Return and Earn scheme from mid-2027 to include wine and spirit bottles and larger drink containers. The expansion is expected to divert about 27,000 tonnes of material from NSW landfills each year and make an additional 362 million containers eligible for the 10-cent refund.

Acting Minister for the Environment Steve Whan said the scheme had doubled the recycling rate for beverage containers since its introduction and played a key role in NSW’s circular economy, with glass and plastic bottles processed and back on shelves within weeks.