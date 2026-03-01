RDA Orana and The Energy Charter hosted more than 40 local leaders from communities, local councils, community organisations, business, the energy sector and government in Mudgee on Tuesday, February 10, for the Regional Energy Accord Roundtable.

Described as “a pivotal opportunity for regional leadership in Australia’s energy transition” and part of a national series, the Roundtable enabled Central West Orana voices to directly influence the development of the Regional Energy Accord, a new framework being co-designed to ensure regional communities have agency, influence and a collective voice as the energy transition accelerates.

RDA Orana CEO Justine Campbell said the strong turnout reflected the region’s determination to move from being a passive host of energy projects to an active partner in shaping outcomes.

“The transition is happening. What matters now is ensuring the people who live and work, not just in our region but across all of regional Australia, help set the priorities, manage the impacts and secure the long-term benefits,” Ms Campbell said.

Energy Charter CEO Sabiene Heindl said the Accord is being co-designed with input across regions nationally as a high-level national umbrella agreement that will enable locally-led, place-based Accords in each region.

“Every region is different and local knowledge matters. That’s why we are taking the time to visit the regions, hear what local leaders have lived and experienced, and use those insights to build a co-operative national framework,” Ms Heindl said.

“Its purpose is to ensure any energy development delivers real, tangible and enduring benefits for regional people, while impacts are managed responsibly and transparently,” she added, indicating commitments are expected to align around key pillars including authentic engagement with community; delivering benefits and managing impacts; and transparency and accountability (reporting and independent governance).

The Regional Energy Accord will progress toward a national draft later this year.