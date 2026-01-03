Dubbo Regional Council has announced the popular pavilion at the Wellington Osawano Japanese Gardens has been closed due to safety reasons, and a temporary barrier has been erected around the structure.

Funding has been allocated to repair the pavilion, the front fence and the entrance gate to the garden, which is also in disrepair.

Council will undertake minor demolition works at the pavilion in order to investigate the renovation options, and will also be working with personnel from Dubbo's "sister city", Toyama, to develop a design for the front gate that is culturally suitable for the site.

Works on the pavilion and the fencing are expected to be undertaken over the next six months.

Council has advised bookings for the pavilion will be closed until the works are completed. Those with current bookings within the next six months while the facility is closed will be contacted.