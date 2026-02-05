A handcrafted cubby house has been built in the Central West to raise vital funds for childhood brain cancer research, with all proceeds from its auction to be donated to national charity RUN DIPG.

The cubby house, created by members of the Mudgee Men’s Shed, was due to go to auction on Friday, February 6, as part of a charity initiative supporting families affected by diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG), the deadliest form of childhood brain cancer.

RUN DIPG was founded by Newcastle GP Dr Phoebe Hindley (Dun) and biomedical scientist Professor Matt Dun after their two-year-old daughter Josephine was diagnosed with DIPG. Josephine is the granddaughter of Mudgee Mayor Des Kennedy, giving the charity a strong personal connection to the local community.

The organisation is dedicated to improving outcomes for children and families impacted by DIPG, a disease for which there are currently no curative treatments. RUN DIPG focuses on increasing awareness, advocating for funding, and supporting innovative research aimed at improving care and working towards effective therapies.

RUN DIPG chief executive officer Jo Bennett said the community-led cubby house project reflected the deep ties between the charity and the region.

“Josephine’s story continues to resonate throughout the region and we are incredibly grateful for the ongoing support as we work towards a cure,” she said.

The cubby house was slated to go under the hammer at local agent McGrath Central Tablelands' Friday Frenzy auction event at the Glen Willow Mudgee Training Village, alongside dozens of other listings from across the Central Tablelands.

McGrath Central Tablelands director, Chandelle Newbigging, said the listing may be small, but its impact will be significant.

“This cubby house might be our smallest property ever, but it’s one that’s going to make a meaningful difference," she said, adding that the cubby house project has been a labour of love for her team with staff helping to paint and decorate the cubby ahead of auction day.