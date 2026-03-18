Nestled in the heart of NSW within the Parkes Shire along the Bogan Way, Trundle is preparing once again to transform into a glittering disco paradise on Saturday, May 2, as the Trundle ABBA Festival returns.

Headlining the 2026 festival is international ABBA tribute sensation ABBASBACK, supported by a full orchestra and choir. They’ll be joined by Orange favourites Handpicked, the central west’s newest cover band Dirty Dark Horses, and local rising stars Easy Goin’.

The Trundle ABBA Festival is not just about the fabulous music of Sweden's world-famous cultural exports. Festivalgoers can expect to enjoy the following:

• A world record dance attempt on the main street to Dancing Queen and Waterloo.

• ABBA-themed vow renewals led by Parkes’ musical minister Rev Craig Bland, complete with choir.

• A live singing competition grand final on the main stage.

• Fashions of the Festival parade with prizes for best dressed.

• An exclusive sneak peek of Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society's upcoming production of Sister Act.

• A vibrant mix of food vendors, drinks and sweet treats.

Organisers are encouraging attendees to start planning their outfits now in readiness for the spectacular fashion parade along the centre of the main street.

The festival is proudly family-friendly, with under 18s admitted free, and pre-purchased tickets are considerably cheaper than those bought at the gate. Further information and tickets are available now via 123Tix.