Sunday, March 8, was described as "an amazing day" as Narromine Lions Club welcomed members and guests to hear Ryan Fowler talk about the charity named for his late infant son: Rio's Legacy.

You may have read Dubbo Photo News' story in last week's issue featuring our interview with Ryan ahead of the Narromine event.

Narromine Lions Club were thrilled that 85 people attended the event at the Narromine Aero Club, held to raise funds for Rio's Legacy which aims to build more children's hospices in Australia for young people with life-limiting illnesses to come and stay with their families for respite and palliative care.

Lions' spokesperson Karen Shearwood said the club would like to thank all those who attended as well as the many regional businesses that supported the event, including GrainCorp which donated $1000.

"We are grateful to eveyone who came along, to GrainCorp, and for the $3500 prizes donated by Narromine, Dubbo and Walgett businesses and locals towards the fundraising cause," Karen said.

"So far we have raised $8000 to donate to Rio's Legacy, however, this could rise significantly as several Lions Clubs are also looking at contributing," she added.

It was a very personal talk, Karen explained.

"Ryan spoke about the organisation but also the effects Rio’s death had on his daughter. Ryan had quite a few ex-students in the crowd and he spoke fondly of how they helped him and his wife through their ordeal," she added.

For more information about Rio's Legacy, visit the organisation's website.