Carmen Gain is the Dubbo electorate Woman of the Year, announced at the NSW Women of the Year Awards in Sydney on Thursday, March 5.

The Member for the Dubbo electorate, Dugald Saunders MP, said the annual awards recognise the outstanding contributions of women and girls across the state and are an important opportunity to acknowledge the women who make a meaningful difference across NSW every day.

“Our community is incredibly proud to see Carmen honoured at the NSW Women of the Year Awards. Her work as a tireless volunteer in the Wellington community and as a dedicated teacher, have delivered a lasting impact locally, and this recognition is thoroughly deserved,” Mr Saunders said of the married mum of two, Wellington resident, and tireless community volunteer.

“She is an active and generous member of the St Mary’s Catholic School community, she gives her time freely to netball, touch football and soccer, has been President of the Wellington Amateur Swimming Club for the past six years, and also volunteers with Western Area Swimming Association”, he said.

Carmen’s dedication and generosity to the Wellington Redbacks Rugby Club saw her recognised as one of two “Club Persons of the Year” for 2025, and she also contributes

annually to the Wellington Eisteddfod.

“It is clear that Carmen has demonstrated excellence with genuine community service and has exemplified the strength, capability, and generosity that define the women in our community and across NSW," Mr Saunders concluded.