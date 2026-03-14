Just like Christmas, the Narromine Car Club's Show 'n Shine 'n Swap Meet only comes around once a year. It's here once again and the community is invited.

Motoring enthusiasts from all over will descend on the town for the event, which is taking place on Sunday, March 15, from 8am to 2pm.

The Narromine Golf Club once again plays host to the event, which is the major fundraising activity for the very community-minded Narromine Car Club. The golf club fairway is the perfect venue for the host of classic and modern cars, motorcycles and well-kept farm equipment that will take part in the Show 'n Shine 'n Swap.

Of added interest, the event doubles as a "swap meet", and there will be market stalls, food vans and entertainment for attendees to enjoy.

A popular part of the annual fundraiser is the judging of all the entries in the "show" section of the event.

The entry fee to the Show 'n Shine 'n Swap Meet is just $2, and all funds raised from the day will go to support local charities and non-profit groups.

"We gave last year about $10,000 to schools, sporting groups and Narromine Cancer Support Group," car club president Kym Edmunds told Dubbo Photo News.

"We hope to give away even more this year," she concluded.

Follow the Narromine Car Club on social media for more details.