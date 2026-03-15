With water an ongoing issue across the region, Narromine Shire residents, landholders, businesses and other stakeholders have the opportunity to attend an information session delivered locally next week by the Murray Darling Basin Authority (MDBA).

The Murray-Darling Basin is Australia’s largest river system incorporating 77,000 kilometres from 23 rivers. It covers much of New South Wales, all of the ACT, some of southern Queensland, the east of South Australia, and northern Victoria. It derives its name from the two main rivers, the River Murray and the Darling River.

The Basin Plan Review Information Session will be held on Monday, March 16, at the Narromine Aeroclub Auditorium from 10:00 am.

Led by MBDA executive staff, the information session aims to offer a comprehensive overview of the Basin Plan Review, its implications for the region, and the 2026 community consultation process.

Attendees will also receive guidance on preparing and lodging a submission and can ask questions directly of MDBA representatives, Narromine Shire Council announced recently in a statement.

“This session is an important opportunity for the Narromine community to stay informed and actively engage in the Basin Plan Review process,” Narromine Shire Council General Manager Jane Redden said.

To RSVP, contact Peter Thomas, Regional Engagement Officer (Lachlan-Macquarie Region), MDBA Public Affairs Branch on 0419 038 929 or email peter.thomas@mdba.gov.au.