Tech-facilitated abuse and harassment has become normalised among young people, with advocates calling for better education to ensure people understand it's a crime.

Emerging technology enabling gender-based violence was discussed at an event hosted by Australia on the sidelines of the 70th session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW).

All strides towards gender equality were being eroded by the normalisation of tech-facilitated abuse among young people, Australian Teach Us Consent founder Chanel Contos told the event.

"Tech-facilitated abuse is a very large term, but if we think very specifically about the non-consensual sending of dick pics or using AI to create sexually explicit content, it's something that has happened so suddenly, particularly among young people that it's become a part of their fabrics," she said.

"It's something that there are apps that mean you can do it in seconds... and this is a highly gendered issue, because 90-to-95 per cent of those non-consensual, sexually explicit images are of women."

Ms Contos said young people needed to be educated on this form of abuse as being a crime, rather than typical bullying or part of growing up.

"This is eroding all strides towards gender equality when it's become normalised, and I think it's continuing to reinstate a gender hierarchy that does not serve any woman or girl worldwide," she said.

Meanwhile, UNFPA deputy executive director Pio Smith praised Australia's eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman-Grant for paving the way for the rest of the world when it comes to responding to technology.

"It comes at a deep personal and professional cost, but it's leaders like this that actually are really making a difference," Mr Smith said.

"They're opening the space up for so many other women and men to fall into that policy and look at the written effect that her work, her leadership, her bravery, has had."

More than 3000 delegates representing governments, charities, non-government organisations and advocacy groups have been granted accreditation to attend this year's CSW conference.

This year's major theme is ensuring and strengthening access to justice for all women and girls.

In his final address to the commission before his terms ends as UN Secretary General, António Guterres spoke to the power gaps that are an inherent cause of gender inequality.

"We see those power gaps everywhere from the arena of politics to economic decision making to the technologies shaping our future, including AI," he said at his Town Hall address to delegates on Tuesday local time.

"Patriarchy is rampant in the Silicon Valleys of the world, and that is where power today is becoming more and more concentrated, and power is never given willingly, even when sharing that power benefits everyone."

Mr Guterres praised the work of everyone in the room for being on the frontlines of defending hard won rights for women and girls.

But he also issued a warning.

"A bitter wind is blowing around the world, that wind is hardening attitudes and fuelling a backlash against women's rights," he said.

"Don't let up. Progress is fragile. Rights can be rolled back much faster than they were won."