The official opening of the new community gym in Tottenham on Thursday, February 26, was certainly something to celebrate.

This is a new gym. and like any small rural community with limited services, the town is excited by a new and affordable offering, gym committee member Paula McRae told Dubbo Photo News.

Federal Member for Parkes, Jamie Chaffey MP, joined community members at the event celebrating the completion of the much-needed facility.

Many thanks to Paula for the invitation to attend, and for submitting these photos on behalf of the committee.