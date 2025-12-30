Narromine Shire Council has introduced Level 2 Moderate Water Restrictions for the Narromine township, for a two-week period, as hot weather drives water use to unsustainable levels.

Council said recent high temperatures have pushed water consumption to more than four times the typical winter demand, placing pressure on the town’s water treatment system.

While groundwater supplies remain adequate, the Narromine Water Treatment Plant is currently unable to treat water at the rate it is being consumed, prompting the temporary restrictions.

Council said the measures are designed to stabilise demand across the network, protect critical infrastructure and ensure water remains available for essential household and consumer needs.

Under Level 2 Moderate Restrictions, residents are being asked to closely manage outdoor water use. Gardens and lawns should only be watered every second day, with odd-numbered properties permitted to water on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and even-numbered properties on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. No garden watering is permitted on Sundays.

Director Infrastructure and Engineering Services Melanie Slimming said the restrictions were a response to treatment capacity, not water shortages.

“We know residents rely on their gardens, especially during summer. These restrictions are not about a lack of water – they’re about giving the treatment plant enough time to keep up with current demand,” Ms Slimming said.

“By working together, we can ease pressure on the system while maintaining reliable supply for everyone.”

Council will continue to closely monitor water usage and review the restrictions at the end of the two-week period.