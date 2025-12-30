A man has died following a single-vehicle crash in the state’s west, with emergency services responding to the scene early Wednesday morning.

About 6.30am on December 31, emergency services were called to the intersection of Lachlan Valley and Cockrams roads at Paytens Bridge after reports a vehicle had crashed.

Officers attached to Central West Police District, including an off-duty police officer, attended the scene and found a vehicle had rolled, ejecting the driver.

The driver – a man believed to be in his late 20s – died at the scene. He is yet to be formally identified.

A crime scene has been established and specialist police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash. The road intersection remained under police control while initial inquiries and forensic examinations were carried out.

Police will prepare a report for the information of the Coroner as part of the ongoing investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, was travelling in the area at the time, or has dashcam or other information that may assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Members of the public are reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.