They gyrated their hips, belted out the classics and wooed the crowd, but only one could take home the crown, with New Zealand’s Taurean Kenny Mill named the winner of the 2026 Parkes Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest.

Mr Mill triumphed over 19 of the leading Elvis tribute artists from Australia, New Zealand and Japan during the highly competitive two-day contest at Parkes Leagues Club, earning the chance to represent Parkes on the world stage at Elvis Week in Memphis, USA, later this year.

Performers were judged on vocals, appearance, stage presence and overall performance quality as they vied for a coveted semi-final position in the internationally recognised Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest.

Parkes Elvis Festival Director Brendan Shipley said the standard of competition was exceptional.

“This was an incredibly tough contest, with 20 elite Elvis tribute artists delivering standout performances across two massive days,” Mr Shipley said.

“Taurean rose above the rest with an electrifying stage presence and a performance that captured the spirit of Elvis with real authenticity and swagger. We’re thrilled to see him represent Parkes at Elvis Week in Memphis later this year.”

Across two days filled with pompadours, rhinestones and blue suede shoes, the Elvii performed before a panel of expert judges as part of a worldwide search endorsed by Elvis Presley Enterprises to honour the legacy of Elvis Presley.

Second place went to Anthony Fenech of Fraser Rise, Victoria, with third awarded to Brendon Chase of Paradise Point, Queensland.

The contest forms a highlight of the annual Parkes Elvis Festival, Australia’s largest celebration of Elvis Presley, which transforms Parkes each January and attracts more than 25,000 visitors from around the world.