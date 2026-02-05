Local newspaper stalwart and all-round Wellington contributor, Mark Griggs, was named as Wellington’s Citizen of the Year at the recent Australia Day awards.

A number of other locals were also recognised for their efforts for the community at the twilight event was held in Wellington’s Cameron Park on Sunday, January 25.

As well as Mark being named Citizen of the Year, Teresa Johnson was announced as 2026 Senior Citizen, while the 2026 Young Sportsperson of the Year went to Evie Whiteley.

In other announcements, the Maranatha Gunya Fete was named as the 2026 Community Event of the Year with Community Service Awards also given to Ruth Haynes, James Pratt, Emmalee Holmes, and Carl Mackander.

Editor of the Wellington and District Leader, Mark has been a part of the local community for more than 35 years and has been involved in many committees, including the Wellington Business Enterprise Centre and Police and Citizens Youth Club (PCYC).

In 1994, on behalf of PCYC, Mark also organised the Wellington Christmas Boot Bed Race in conjunction with the annual Apex Club’s Venetian Carnival. He was a member of Wellington’s Chamber of Commerce which later became Wellington Business Association.

Mark is one of the founding members and present Chairperson for Binjang Community Radio Inc. and has been very hands-on in bringing the Breakfast Radio morning shift to listeners and presenting outside broadcasts supporting Wellington Rotary Club’s monthly markets, the Vintage Fair, Wellington Show and Lions Geurie Markets to name a few.

He is also an active member and board member of Wellington Race Club and Board member of Wellington Soldiers Memorial Club.

He also contributed to the community by being an elected councillor for 23 years, serving one full term as Mayor.

Presenting him his award, local State Member, Dugald Saunders, said that the honour reflects the regard and affection with which he is held in the township.

“Fantastic to see Mark Griggs named Wellington's Citizen of the Year, ‘Griggsy’ is a pillar of the Wellington community, and has been involved in many committees and community groups for more than 35 years,” Mr Saunders said.

“He's not one to shy away from a challenge and is deeply committed to making our community brighter, congratulations, Griggsy!” he added.

For Senior Citizen Of The Year – Teresa Johnson has been actively involved in many aspects of the Wellington community and played a vital role in junior sport throughout her children’s sporting years, taking on executive and management roles and supporting other young athletes and their families.

She has supported Senior Citizens for the last nine years and organised and led the weekly Senior Citizens exercise class, ensuring continuity, connection and wellbeing for older community members.

Young Sportsperson Of The Year, Evie Whiteley has been nominated for captain of many of her teams with highlight for the year being able to represent NSW in touch football against all other states and territories in Ballarat last October.