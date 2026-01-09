Nominations are now being accepted for the 2026 Australia Day Awards program which formally recognises the contributions and achievements of local residents of the Narromine local government area.

Organised by Narromine Shire Council with support from the federal government, the local annual awards acknowledge the hard work that individuals and groups carry out, often without public recognition, to make to their communities shine.

Recipients of the awards will be announced at the official Australia Day celebrations to be held in Narromine and Trangie on January 26, 2026. Details of those events will be made known in the new year, together with information about the official community ambassadors.

"This is your chance to shine a spotlight on the people who make a real difference in our community," the council announced in a statement earlier this month, encouraging residents to nominate individuals or groups who deserve recognition for their contributions to the community.

To nominate someone for a 2026 Australia Day Award, simply complete the nomination form which can be downloaded from Council’s website.

Nomination categories include:

• Citizen of the Year

• Senior Sports Award

• Senior Citizen of the Year

• Young Citizen of the Year

• Junior Sports Award

• Community Event of the Year

• Children's Champion Award

"Australia Day is the perfect time to celebrate the local legends who give their time, energy, and heart to our community," Council General Manager Jane Redden said.

"We encourage everyone to nominate those who deserve to be recognised," she concluded.