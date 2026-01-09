A sixth man has been charged over the alleged theft of firearms and vehicles in the state’s west between August and September this year.

In September 2025, officers attached to the Rural Crime Prevention Team (RCPT) and Orana Mid-Western Police District commenced an investigation under Strike Force Royton, following reports of motor vehicles and firearms being stolen from multiple rural properties in the Pilliga, Cuttabri and Baradine areas.

Police have charged five men who remain before the Courts.

Following further inquiries, about 11.00am on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, Strike Force detectives attended Silverwater jail and arrested a 25-year-old man.

The man was charged with nine offences – four counts of steal firearm, four counts of acquire firearm subject to a Firearms Prohibition Order and receiving.

The man remains in custody and was refused bail to appear at Burwood Local Court on Tuesday, January 13, 2026.