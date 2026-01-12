Narromine will welcome one of Australia’s most respected media figures when Susie Elelman AM visits the town as an Australia Day Ambassador on Monday, January 26.

Narromine Shire Council mayor Cr Ewen Jones said the community was delighted to host the veteran broadcaster as part of the national celebrations.

“We’re so excited to welcome Susie to Narromine this Australia Day. It will be great to have such a well-known and dynamic personality here in Narromine with us,” Cr Jones said.

“Australia Day is all about coming together and celebrating what makes our community so important, and Susie’s visit is a wonderful part of that.”

Ms Elelman is one of Australia’s most versatile and admired media personalities, with a career spanning more than five decades across television, radio, print and publishing. The late Bert Newton once described her as “the most professional person in Australian media today”.

She is widely known for her long-running role on Good Morning Australia, her national lifestyle program Susie, and her current appearances as a regular panellist on Today Extra. Throughout her career, she has interviewed global stars including Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman, Whoopi Goldberg and George Clooney.

Beyond broadcasting, Ms Elelman is a best-selling author and the only woman to have voiced The Ode in RSL and Services Clubs across Australia. She was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia in the 2015 Queen’s Birthday Honours for her contribution to media and charitable work.

Now in her 27th year as an Australia Day Ambassador, Ms Elelman continues to champion inclusion, community connection and mateship.

The community is invited to attend Australia Day celebrations at Dundas Park, commencing at 8am, featuring a barbecue breakfast, Australia Day Awards and Citizenship Ceremonies. Everyone is welcome.