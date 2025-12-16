Australians are being urged to protect themselves from mosquito bites this summer after new research found rising temperatures significantly increase the risk of Ross River Virus outbreaks, particularly in riverland and coastal regions.

Ross River Virus is one of the country’s most common mosquito-borne illnesses, with about 3000 cases reported each year. Symptoms can include rash, fever and joint pain, with some people experiencing ongoing arthralgia that affects quality of life.

A scoping review led by the University of Adelaide and published on Wednesday in the Australian and New Zealand Journal of Public Health analysed 30 Australian studies examining links between temperature and mosquito-borne disease.

Lead author Christina Mary Varghese, from the University of Adelaide’s School of Public Health, said the review found warmer conditions were consistently associated with higher case numbers, although impacts varied by region.

“Studies found that maximum temperatures are linked to higher Ross River Virus cases in coastal Australia, particularly in Queensland... New South Wales... Tasmania... and WA,” she said.

She said outbreaks were more likely when temperatures ranged between 17 and 31 degrees, with cases peaking around 26 degrees.

“That’s why it’s important for Australians to protect themselves from mozzie bites over the Christmas and New Year period,” Ms Varghese said.

The study also identified major gaps in data for inland Australia and smaller towns, as well as limited research into how climate change could influence future outbreaks.

Senior author Professor Peng Bi said there had been “no Australian based study assessing associated healthcare costs, nor projecting future disease burden under different climate change scenarios”.

Researchers are encouraging people to wear light-coloured clothing, use repellents and take extra precautions when camping, fishing or spending time outdoors during summer.