During a big day for the locals, trainer Clint Lundholm and jockey Kody Nestor both had winning trebles while trainer Cindy Monaghan and apprentice Jacob Stiff each had winners on Sunday, February 15, at Dubbo.

Third in the Inglis Challenge at Scone and fourth in the Wellington Boot as a two-year-old, the now four-year-old Brutal Love has continued to race consistently for Clint Lundholm and has the record of four wins and eight placings from 17 starts after winning the 1200 metres Wardi Broking Benchmark 82 Handicap.

Tracking the leading trio, Brutal Love (Jake Pracey-Holmes, $3.20 to $2.70 favourite) took control in the straight and won by two lengths from the fast finishing Feirme Prince (Mathew Cahill, $41) and Oakfield Badger (Izzy Neale, $5.50).

Raced by a big group of owners including several from Coonamble, Blue De Beers, (Kody Nestor, $2.40 favourite) went to the early lead and had two lengths to spare at the finish from Bounding Bon (Ken Dunbar, $26) and Bolo Miss (Mathew Cahill, $6) in the 1000 metres Remote Quality Care Services Class 1 Handicap.

Completing the Clint Lundholm treble, Stockholm (Kody Nestor, $13) in the 1300 metres Precision Healthcare BM 58 Handicap reeled in the leaders and landed some good bets when scoring by over a length from Lang Park (Deon Le Roux, $61) and the frontrunner Glowing Rapids (Leanne Boyd, $8).

The other leg of the treble for Kody Nestor was the Brett and Georgie Cavanough, Scone-trained La Potenza ( $1.35 to $1.20 favourite) in the 1300 metres Boydell’s Wines Maiden Handicap.

At debut, the Cindy Monaghan-trained Busted Buttons was a close fourth at Dubbo and deriving benefit from that run the three year old brown gelding was a convincing winner of the 1000 metres Active-On The Move Rehab Maiden Plate.

Owned by Tim Moses and Cindy Monaghan, Busted Buttons ($2.80 to $2 favourite) under in-form jockey Jake Pracey-Holmes led throughout and was not seriously threatened when beating Justo’s Rocket (Mathew Cahill, $8) and Chasing Quivers (Mikayla Weir, $3.70).

The other winners were the Brett and Georgie Cavanough-trained Dunstall The Gun (Nick Palmer,$3.80) and Zelestial (Jacob Stiff, $3.40 equal favourite), trained at Scone by Lyle Chandler.

Mudgee hosts the CDRA Country Championship Qualifier next Saturday while a big crowd is expected at Condobolin Picnics, also on Saturday, February 21.