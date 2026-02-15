A total of 18 players took to the greens on a warm and sunny day – though certainly not as hot as last week – for the most recent Ladies’ Tuesday morning bowls.

Winners on the morning were Trish Gosper, Gaye Cottee, and Mary Perry, who defeated Trish Gaio, Robyn Hellyer, and Judy O'Connor.

In other matches, Nan Hazelton, Sharon Johnston, and Beryl Hobson defeated Sue McCauley, Wanda King, and Karen Greenhalgh, while Kerri Dixon, Judy Tighe, and Annette McMillan defeated Chris Castlehouse, Cheryl Storch, and Merrill O'Sullivan.

The only rester went to Karen Greenhalgh, with Karen also the lucky draw winner along with Cheryl Storch.

Ladies are reminded that the Caroline Triples are on next Tuesday and that club uniforms must be worn!!

For the Men's Wednesday morning social bowls, a total of 33 players were out on the greens comprising four triples’ games, one triples’ game with a swinging lead, and one pairs’ game.

The winners were Peter Collins, Frank Armstrong, and Ian Hobson, who defeated Ron McCauley, John McKenzie, and Mike Twohill. In second place was Terry Duncan, John Adams, and Neil Hayburn who defeated Chris Strojny, Ringo Adams, and Doug Back.

In third place was Dennis Crimmins, Eric Satchell, and Bryan O'Sullivan who defeated Allan Parker, Norm Johnston, and Peter Sinclair.

In the doubles, Wayne Thompson and Col Cottee defeated Merv Teale and Ross Pharo. In other matches, Ken Whitiker, Greg Brown, and Matt Quill defeated Gavin Cullen, Nick Berbiles, and Robert Pfeiffer while Leo Balstad, Todd O'dea, and Brian Coffey defeated Leo Balstad, Roger Sherwin, and Doug Aldis.

Resters for the day were Dennis Crimmins and Col Cottee with the closest game that of Leo Balstad, Todd O'dea, and Brian Coffey.

The monthly raffle was won by Dennis Crimmins, and the jackpot was not won. Also, don't forget the coming Thursday night mixed bowls.