More than 20 Under 18 footballers are on their way to Bankstown over the weekend as part of the Central West FC team competing in Round One of the elite State League Football competition.

Dubbo has more than 20 local lads who have earned their spots in the squad after three months of solid preparation. They’ve been training in Orange and Bathurst since before Christmas, car-pooling with parents every Tuesday and Thursday afternoon.

Central West Coaching Director Jamie Lobb says it has been a very pleasing pre-season effort.

“Our 18s squad has some excellent, emerging talent,” Jamie enthused

“They finished runners-up to a red-hot Southern Flames (Illawarra) in the prestigious Bathurst Cup two weeks ago,” he added.

One young talent also definitely shone, Jamie said.

“Logan Johnson was a standout for CW.

“He is sure to capture the eyes of Sydney NPL clubs during the 32-round completion.”

Meanwhile Dubbo girls played in the Proctor Cup last Saturday and Sunday competing against 130 other teams from right across the state in ages from Under-12s to Under-18s with the young ladies gaining enormous experience from the event.