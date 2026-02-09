Pennant trials on Sunday, February 1, for West Dubbo Bowls involved a total of 46 players rolling through the gates early to beat the heat and kick off the 2026 season with our first club session.

The greens were busy, the chatter was loud, and the season ahead started to feel very real but, before the bowls got underway, members heard from our manager about what’s coming up in the year ahead and what it’ll take to make it a strong one.

By the end of the morning, honours had gone to Ros Gilholme, Faye Holmes, Lyndsey Burden, and Phil Morrow, with Marg Rich, Tony Spiers, Dan Morris, and Shaun Harper finishing close behind as runners-up in what was a solid hit out that set a great tone for the day.

In upcoming play, this Saturday night is all about getting together for the Pennant’s launch. More than 60 members have already locked the date in, and there’s still time to register, if you haven’t done so yet. With Steve Glasson as the guest speaker, plus food, drinks, and plenty of club spirit, it’s shaping up as the perfect way to launch the new season. Contact the club for more details.

Then it’s straight back into action on Sunday with a trial against Dubbo Macquarie (the “River Rats”) with six teams travelling to play while three will stay home at West Dubbo. Pennant uniforms are required. If you’re wondering where you line up in Round One, Pennant teams are now posted on the club’s noticeboard.

In earlier play, even the heat couldn’t keep everyone away last week with a few diehards fronting up for social bowls. On Wednesday, Faye Holmes, John Zeb, and Steve Ryan took the win while John Fardell, John Davis, and Graham Ross finished as runners-up. Friday honours went to John Mack and Greg Collin with Frank Bartlett and John Zeb chasing them home.

There’s something new on the way in prizes, too, with a new “Team Jackpot” starting later this month which will add an extra $3 per player and will apply to both Wednesday and Friday social bowls.

Away from home, we’re also cheering on our own with best wishes to Deb Brown, Ros Gilholme, Tracy Silk, Marg Rich, Kelly Dart, and Grant Gudmundson as they represent West Dubbo and the region at the Inter Series in Yamba on the mid-North coast. Bring it home, chaps, and do the ‘Roos proud!

Looking ahead, the 2026 Easter Carnival is already locked in and fully booked up with a total of 42 teams playing across both days. Clubs from all over NSW will be heading our way with the reserve list now open, so see Anthony if you want your name down.

Finally, it’s time to start planning your championship run with club nominations now open for Men’s and Women’s Triples starting on Saturday March 21, with the Fours Championships following in April.

Nomination forms and conditions of play are now on the club’s noticeboard. Lastly, the club’s snazzy and stylish new members’ unforms, are now out and about, as bright and brash as can be! The new club uniform, which will be officially presented to the players on Saturday night at our Pennant's launch by legendary ;layer, Steve Glasson.

