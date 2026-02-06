Orana Gymnastics Academy (OGA) will host the second of two Open Days this Saturday, February 7, to show the local community all the fun, thrills and camaraderie of the sport of gymnastics.

“We are excited to invite you and your family to our Open Day,” the organisers said.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to explore our facilities, meet our coaches, and experience a full day of activities and community fun.”

Running from 9am to 1pm this Saturday at the OGA complex at 17 Douglas Mawson Road, Dubbo, the Open Day activities Include:

• Facility tours – explore our gymnastics spaces

• Competitive team performances – watch our athletes in action

• Free supervised recreation – fun, safe activities for all ages

• Sausage sizzle and delicious treats

• Popcorn and snow cones

• Face painting

• Lolly bag giveaways

• Uniform displays

• On-the-day enrolments

Spaces are limited and you need to RSVP to attend. More details are on the OGA's social media, and a link to register online can be found at: https://forms.office.com/r/NaUFKCP5tM.

"Bring your family, meet our friendly coaches, and be part of a vibrant, action-packed day that celebrates gymnastics, fun, and community spirit," the organisers said recently on social media.

OGA is made possible with the support of the good folk at Dubbo Neighbourhood Centre Inc and Connecting Community Services.

Dubbo Photo News photographer Ken Smith will stop by the Open Day to capture some of the action of what promises to be a great event promoting one of the world’s most exhilarating physical sports that is available right here in Dubbo. Meanwhile, enjoy the photos of a previous Open Day!