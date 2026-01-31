Well, it seems the predicted heat forecast kept many of our bowlers indoors and away this week, Sunday, January 25, as only 21 hardy RSL Combination bowlers turned up at Sporties. Nevertheless, five teams formed up to play pairs and enjoy their morning of bowls.

The team of Chris Castlehouse and Matt Quill proved their mettle by taking out the win for the day with 30 shots, against their opponents Mel Giddings and new player Tim Moore on six shots.

Steve Evans and another new player, Neil Riley, were the lucky second placegetters bowling 19 winning shots from the team of Chris Straonjy and Steve Kelly on 8 shots.

The team to take third place was made up of Frank Armstrong and Mick Strawhan, bowling 13 good shots against Roger Sherwin and Peter Sinclair on 10 shots.

On rink five, a fairly close game between Eric Satchell and Peter Lesueur, playing again after a five-year hiatus, bowled 13 shots to take the win from Terese Gaio and Bryan O’Sullivan on 10 shots.

Last but not least, only one shot the difference between Peter Bennison and Paul Goodstat winning their game with 15 shots against Maurice Wallace and Phil Knight on 14 shots.

Our resters this week were won by Eric Satchell, Terese Gaio and Steve Kelly, while lucky numbers were won by Peter Lesueur, Frank Armstrong and Mel Giddings.

Remember bowlers, the RSL Combination Bowls AGM will be held on February 22, immediately after bowls is finished. If interested, please put your name down or nominate someone for the committee by February 15.

As always, new and casual players are most welcome. See our entry and contact information under Sunday in the Dubbo Photo News Community Diary. Players names to be in by 9am for a 9.30 start.