There’s “hot”, and then there is “really hot”!

Dubbo Croquet Club has a hot weather policy, and members are diligent in monitoring their own health, especially with regard to maintaining hydration and being attentive to UV protection. Additionally, players take an active interest in the welfare of their colleagues.

The club’s standard uniform also confirms to the policy’s aims, with all elements of clothing a primarily white to reflect rather than absorb heat; headwear is wide-brimmed, and shirts are long sleeved. Although not specified, most players also wear long trousers rather than shorts.

This coming week is forecast for heatwave conditions of 40-plus degrees in daytime, with the previous period since we resumed play on Tuesday, January 6, not far off that benchmark!

Attendance on each of the playing days has, however, been as well-attended as ever.

Last week, Ben Vang, Bruce Seddon, Lillian Wallace, and Stan Ellis made an early start on the courts for some tightly-contested games and rather than the usual 8.20am draw for partners, their game was well-underway half an hour earlier.

On the other hand, Charles Campbell with Kel Morley playing the pairing of Carol Willcoxson and Helen Morley, started at the usual time but called an early finish at 10am. Although the ladies led for most of the game, Kel felt that the blokes were strong-enough for him to peg-out early leaving Charles to toy with their opponents for the last dozen hits until finishing off.

Playing days are mornings for Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday with evening play established for Sundays and practice sessions held on Wednesday evenings. With prior arrangement and agreement, other times are easily-implemented with flexibility a key concept and player welfare paramount.

Of all our regular players, we were very pleased to see Bryan Smith back on the court after a lay-off of several months. Similarly, we anticipate welcoming Tricia Shanks and Kate Colwell, both of whom we have not seen for some time.

Bruce Seddon, Graham Bender, Peter Clarke and Ian McKenzie keep on top of the courts, the ornamental lawns, and general maintenance around the site.

Carol Willcoxson, Kel and Helen Morley have been recently active in maintaining the gardens, and their work has been as appreciated as it has been evident.

Whatever the weather conditions might throw our way, it is certain that croquet will continue to be played and enjoyed for many years to come.

For play days and times, as well as club contact details, see our entry under "Recurring (Multiple Days)" in the Dubbo Photo News Community Diary.